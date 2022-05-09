Sheffield Wednesday take on Sunderland tonight as they seek revenge following their 1-0 defeat in the first leg of their League One play-off semi-final.

Darren Moore’s side were defeated 1-0 in the first leg on Wearside and will be hoping to overturn that result with the home advantage in Hillsborough.

The Stadium of Light was packed out and it did seem to have an impact on the visiting team, with Sheffield Wednesday struggling to get a hold on the game and, for the majority, Sunderland looked comfortable.

Sheffield Wednesday team news

Dominic Iorfa and Tyreece John-Jules are both long-term injuries and whilst Iorfa hoping to be fit for the play-off final should they get there, John-Jules won’t feature until next season.

Harlee Dean returned to the squad last time out following his slight fitness concern.

Ciaran Brennan picked up a knock a short while back and didn’t feature in the first leg despite training that week, and it’s unknown whether this one will come too soon too.

Sheffield Wednesday predicted XI

Peacock-Farrell (GK)

Hutchinson

Dean

Storey

Palmer

Johnson

Luongo

Dele-Bashiru

Bannan

Berahino

Gregory

One last roll of the dice

With 90 minutes left for Sheffield Wednesday to score at least a goal to take it to extra time, they’ll need to come out firing using the great atmosphere Hillsborough provides. It’ll not be easy with Alex Neil’s Sunderland holding an impressive defensive record. The Black Cats may adopt a more cautious approach and look to hit the hosts on the counter.

With Nathan Broadhead’s availability unknown as things stand, it may be hard for Moore’s side to properly prepare for Sunderland given their ability to rotate the starting XI when required.

The game kicks off at 19:45pm this evening and will be shown on Sky Sports.