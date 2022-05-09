Sunderland take on Sheffield Wednesday tonight in the second leg of their League One play-off semi-final.

The Black Cats earned a 1-0 lead in the home let last Friday and will take that advantage to Hillsborough this evening.

Darren Moore’s side were rocked by the atmosphere created by over 44,000 Wearsiders and he’ll be hoping Wednesday fans are able to create that tough atmosphere this evening.

Sunderland will be backed by a sold-out away end of 2,000, but they’ll have their work cut out for them to out-sing a packed-out home stadium.

Sunderland team news

Head coach Alex Neil is quietly confident Nathan Broadhead will be fit but Leon Dajaku is still trying to regain fitness though following an illness. Neil has said he hopes to have the same squad available as he did in the first leg though, so providing there are now late blows, Sunderland’s squad looks in good condition heading into the all-important tie.

Carl Winchester (groin) is not expected to feature again this campaign, while Jordan Willis and Niall Huggins remain long-term absentees.

Sunderland predicted XI

Patterson (GK)

O’Nien

Wright

Batth

Cirkin

Evans

Matete

Roberts

Pritchard

Embleton

Stewart

A repeat of the past?

Sunderland took a 1-0 lead to Portsmouth in the second leg of the play-offs back in 2019 and were able to hold on, before a defeat in the final saw Sunderland remain in the third tier. This tie is likely to be tougher and with Sheffield Wednesday having one of the best home records in the country, this could go either way.

It’ll be tight and it should be a great game to watch for the neutral.

The game kicks off this evening at 19:45 and will be shown on Sky Sports.