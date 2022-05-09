Tottenham Hotspur are now in pole position to win the race for out-of-contract West Brom shot-stopper Sam Johnstone after Manchester United have withdrawn their interest in the 29-year-old, as per a report from Mirror.

Johnstone is reportedly set to sign for Spurs following the expiry of his contract – the England International is set to be back-up to World Cup winner Hugo Lloris but provide ‘genuine competition’, reports claim.

Johnstone has also been linked with a return to Manchester United but they’ve decided not to push for the 29-year-old’s signature as they’re happy with their current goalkeepers.

Current West Brom manager Steve Bruce has left Johnstone out of the Baggies’ matchday squad for the last five games running, a clear indication that he’s set to leave the club as Bruce looks at his alternative options for next season.

Premier League ready?

Johnstone first caught the eye of many through his performances for West Brom in the Premier League last season. This lead to the goalkeeper getting a England call up where he further impressed on the big stage.

Since West Brom’s relegation back to the Championship, Johnstone’s future at the Hawthorns became uncertain as the Manchester United academy graduate failed to sign a new deal at the club. Johnstone has been eyeing a move back to the Premier League for some time now to help further his international career. He hopes to be seen playing at the top-flight of English football to further his chances of challenging Jordan Pickford for England’s number one shirt.

Despite getting so many plaudits in the Premier League, Johnstone and West Brom have struggled since returning to the Championship. The 29-year-old has been prone to a mistake this season and ranks 24th when it comes to saves per match in the Championship. It may be a mentality issue that’s lead to Johnstone’s poor form this season with him wanting a move away from the club but there needs to be improvements if he’s to challenge Lloris for a place in the Spurs starting eleven.