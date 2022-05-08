Sheffield Wednesday are taking a look at Shrewsbury Town goalkeeper Mark Marosi, sources have revealed to The72.

Marosi, 28, featured in all of Shrewsbury Town’s 46 League One fixtures in the campaign just concluded.

The former Slovakian U21 international impressed, keeping 14 clean sheets for the Shrews who ended the season in 18th.

Now though, The72 have been informed that Sheffield Wednesday have watched Marosi in action on a number of occasions in recent weeks, ahead of a potential summer move for the shot-stopper.

Sheffield Wednesday signed Bailey Peacock-Farrell on loan from Burnley ahead of this season. He’s impressed in between the sticks, though Wednesday will certainly be back in the market for a goalkeeper this summer.

They have Cameron Dawson set to return from his impressive loan spell from Exeter City, but Marosi could be signed this summer whether the Owls secure promotion from League One or not.