Blackburn Rovers hold an interest in Cheltenham Town striker Alfie May, sources have exclusively revealed to The72.

May, 28, has just concluded an impressive season with Cheltenham Town in League One. He scored 23 goals and assisted four in his 46 league outings for the Robins, who finished the season in 15th.

Earlier in the campaign, The72 revealed that May had a contract offer on the table from the US. Soon after, the striker penned a new deal with the club which keeps him there until 2024.

Now though, The72 has learned that May has interest from the Championship, with Blackburn Rovers having developed a keen interest in the striker.

But Blackburn Rovers’ current managerial situation could dictate this potential move, with Tony Mowbray set to leave at the end of the season and his replacement yet to be found.

Rovers finished the Championship season in 9th place of the table after a disappointing second half of the campaign.

And the club could be in need of a goal-scorer this summer with Ben Brereton Diaz looking as though he could be sold, with West Ham keen on a £15million summer move.