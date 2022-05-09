Barnsley are keen to sign Accrington Stanley defender Ross Sykes this summer, says Alan Nixon.

Sykes, 23, has emerged as a target for the Tykes as they look to build a side that can push for a return to the Championship in League One next season.

It won’t be easy for Barnsley to capture Sykes, with the towering centre-half having just signed a 12-month contract extension with the club he’s been with since youth, as per the club’s website.

The managerless Tykes will also have to see off competition from Championship outfits Middlesbrough and Millwall to get the 23-year-old’s signature. Nixon revealed last month that the second-tier pair had identified the League One star as a potential target.

Is Sykes a good fit for the Tykes?

Barnsley are still on the hunt for a manager that can guide them back to the Championship but look to be also in the market for some players, reports have linked them with attacking duo Owen Bray and Louis Britton.

Sykes looks to be a safe bet signing though as the 23-year-old has proven to be one of the best centre-backs in League One over the past few years. The 6ft 5in defender has been a threat in both boxes for Stanley, whilst proving to be a great leader on the pitch.

The highly sought after defender will come at some cost for Barnsley as Sykes has shown little interest in leaving the club since the rumours surrounding him have emerged. Agreeing to trigger his 12-month extension clause is also a good implication that he’s happy to remain at the North West outfit for the time being.