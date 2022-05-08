Swansea City have held ‘positive discussions’ with Stoke City and Wales midfielder Joe Allen, reports WalesOnline.

Allen, 32, sees his Stoke City contract expire at the end of next month.

The Welshman is set to leave the Potters after six seasons, and WalesOnline are reporting that he could be set for an emotional return to Swansea City.

Allen made his league debut for the Swans during the 2006/07 season and would go on to feature 150 times in all competitions for the Welsh club, before sealing a move to Liverpool in 2012.

The Reds paid a reported £15million for Allen in 2012 and Stoke City would eventually pay Liverpool a similar fee for the midfielder in 2016.

Ahead of his contract expiry next month though, Swansea City look to be closing in signing Allen for nothing.