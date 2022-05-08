QPR and Republic of Ireland no.2 John Eustace has held initial talks with Watford regarding their managerial job, reports Daily Mail.

Eustace, 42, has become a leading contender to take over at Watford. The Hornets are set to part ways with Roy Hodgson this summer, having seen their relegation back into the Championship confirmed yesterday.

Now, Daily Mail reports that Watford are hoping to draw up a managerial shortlist going into next week, with Eustace a leading contender – the same report goes on to reveal that Eustace and Watford have held initial talks.

Wigan Athletic boss Leam Richardson and MK Dons’ Liam Manning are also still being mentioned alongside the job,