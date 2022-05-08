Blackburn Rovers have confirmed that midfielder Joe Rothwell is set to leave the club this summer.

Rothwell has been at Ewood Park since signing from League One side Oxford United for an undisclosed fee in 2018.

The 27-year-old’s contract is up this summer and the club have announced that Rothwell, along with Bradley Johnson, will be leaving.

Time up for Rothwell…

Central midfielder Rothwell has made 161 appearances for Rovers since signing from the Us.

In those 161 appearances, the former Manchester United youngster had scored 11 goals and provided 18 assists.

This season he has been heavily involved in Tony Mowbray’s side, making 41 appearances. These have produced three goals and a weighty 10 assists.

Blackburn’s official release says that Rothwell – and Johnson – “will move onto pastures new for the beginning of next season.”

Pastures new – West Brom links

Blackburn’s wording that Joe Rothwell will be playing in “pastures new” also fits the narrative of links to West Brom.

These links were mentioned earlier this week by Birmingham Live and their reporter Matthew Abbott.

More concrete links were made by Birmingham Live at the start of May – mentioning that Rothwell was a target for the Baggies along with his teammate Darragh Lenihan.

Blackburn’s wording would indicate that Rothwell has a future club sewn up and the next step of his future set.

He’s a solid player and has shown that this season. Playing in the centre of the park, you cannot dismiss the 10 assists that he has produced in an often misfiring Blackburn side.

His experience would mean that he’d easily be able to step into a West Brom side that had its own disappointments this season.