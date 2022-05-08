West Ham are leading the race to sign Blackburn Rovers’ Ben Brereton Diaz this summer, reports Alan Nixon.

Brereton Diaz, 23, has enjoyed a standout season in the Championship. Not only has he netted 22 goals in 37 league outings for Rovers, who enjoyed a strong showing in the season just concluded, but the striker also broke onto the international stage.

With Chile, Brereton Diaz achieved cult status almost instantly. His form for both club and country has been exceptional this season, and he’s had no shortage of suitors.

Plenty of teams have been linked with Brereton Diaz. West Ham have been long-term admirers of his and now, Nixon says that West Ham are leading the race to sign the striker this summer.

On his way out…

Brereton Diaz will go into the final year of his Rovers contract this summer. Blackburn have seemingly and understandably activated that one-year option in his deal but they now look set to sell this summer, as to avoid a contract stand-off going into the next campaign.

And speaking about Brereton Diaz earlier in the season, Rovers boss Tony Mowbray said of the Chilean’s future:

“I’m just delighted for Ben, he’s a lad we signed at 18 and he’s only 22 now. He’s taken a bit of flak over those years, as we spent £6million on him from Nottingham Forest but now, he has come to fruition.

“He is a man, he has grown up, he feels as if he can use his body and he knows how to score goals.

“If he can get a top, top move and earn the money in the Premier League and be a Premier League striker I would never stop him doing that.”

The asking price is said to be £15million. West Ham though look to have strong competitors in this transfer chase in Sevilla – the two teams met in the earlier stages of the Europa League this season.

Brereton Diaz looks to have an exciting summer and an exciting future ahead. For Rovers though, they’ll be keen to get the best deal on their star man, with a lot of change heading towards Ewood Park this summer.