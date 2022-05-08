According to Hull Live’s Barry Cooper, Hull City have made an approach to Manchester United to take Di’Shon Bernard back to the MKM Stadium next season.

Hull City rounded off their 2021/22 campaign with a 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest yesterday.

But it was a game that Bernard did not feature in, with the Manchester United Under-23 youngster not making the matchday squad.

Hull City make Bernard approach…

The 21-year-old centre-back Bernard arrived at Hull City in July 2021 on the back of a season on loan at League Two side Salford City.

That latter loan saw him make 30 appearances (two goals/two assists) for Salford City.

He carried that potential and promise with him this past campaign in the Championship for Shota Arveladze’s Hull City outfit.

The much-experienced Manchester United Under-23 defender featured in 26 appearances for the Tigers. These were appearances where he did not look out of place.

Hull Live’s Cooper reports that Arveladze plans “to meet with Manchester United over the weekend” with the intention “to discuss the future of Bernard.”

Thoughts?

The summer will be a prime time for Arveladze and Hull City as the Georgian looks to shape the Tigers in his own image.

Bernard has been a bit player since Arveladze took the reins at the MKM in late January. The Manchester United loanee has made just five appearances since then.

However, he has made the bench on every occasion so it seems that he was a part of Arveladze’s wider plans.

However, Hull Live’s Cooper does say in his article regarding Bernard “it’s unlikely he will return.”

This might mean that Arveladze will need to turn his attention elsewhere as he looks for next season’s reinforcements.