Burnley are keeping their sights on Sunderland midfielder Dan Neil, reports Alan Nixon.

Neil, 20, has had a breakthrough season at Sunderland. The youngster had featured 39 times in League One, scoring three and assisting seven to help his side finish inside the top-six.

But the Englishman has been linked with a move away since the turn of the year, with Burnley and then Aston Villa having been linked.

And now, ahead of the summer, and despite Burnley being without a manager, The Sun reporter Nixon says that the Premier League side are ‘keeping their sights’ on Neil ahead of the summer transfer window.