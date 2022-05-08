Bristol City are keen to sign Derby County centre-back Curtis Davies on a free transfer this summer, says Alan Nixon.

Davies, 37, sees his Derby County contract expire next month. The veteran centre-back though has had another impressive season in the Championship, featuring in all of the Rams’ 46 league fixtures and being named Derby County’s Player of the Season.

With the club still without a new owner, time is quickly running out for them to salvage their future, and of course the Rams can’t agree fresh player contracts until a new owner is in place.

Davies then is set to leave the club at the end of next month and Nigel Pearson is keen to bring him to Ashton Gate ahead of the 2022/23 campaign – the Robins finished the season in 17th but conceded a staggering 77 goals, so the need for an experienced defender is evident.

An experienced pro…

Davies has already enjoyed a prolonged and respected career in football. He’s featured for all of Aston Villa, Birmingham City, Hull City and now Derby County among others, though his time at Pride Park may be his most memorable.

During such a chaotic time at the club, Davies has prevailed as a real leader on the pitch – his calm head and experience has helped keep the Rams relatively steady at the back this season, and it’s no surprise to see a team like Bristol City keen on signing him.

If Pearson can bring Davies in on a free transfer this summer then it will be a really shrewd signing for the Robins.