Derby County find themselves still in limbo when it comes to their long-running saga of a takeover. However, Wayne Rooney’s latest comments could give fans a sense of hope.

Derby County will play their football in League One next season after battling bravely against relegation.

That battle was lost a couple of games ago and the Rams suffered the drop to English football’s third-tier competition.

Of course, a 21-point deduction did not help their cause; a deduction for entering administration.

However, there is hope on the horizon and a takeover fronted by American businessman Chris Kirchner is on the cards.

That has dragged since Kirchner was installed as the preferred bidder. Yet, it could speed up as Rooney mentions in the following tweet:

@WayneRooney "I know that @cskirchner has done everything he can, I was with him till 2.30am this morning and he has explored every opportunity….

Meetings are ongoing now and I hope we can look forward to an exciting summer. It's a big 24 hours." #dcfc pic.twitter.com/gxIQCkui8c — axeproductionsuk (@lou_bawden) May 7, 2022

Rooney says that he’s been personally involved in late-night talks with Kirchner and says that “the stadium is the last piece.”

He adds that the meetings are “going on now” as Kirchner looks to break the impasse that his takeover faces.

The issue with the stadium is that former owner – Mel Morris – is the current owner of Pride Park and it is this hurdle that is holding up progress in takeover talks.

Regarding these ongoing talks and the relevance they have for Derby County, Rooney adds “I think it’s a big 24 hours.”

Derby County will want to get Kirchner onboard as soon as possible so that they can begin to put concrete plans in place for the summer.

After a season of instability that led to eventual relegation, the Rams will want a solid platform from which to plan and build from.

That solidity and stability will not be available to them unless Kirchner and Mel Morris can emerge from the stadium stalemate.

The longer and more protracted these talks are then the less time Kirchner and Rooney will have to shape Derby County in their image.