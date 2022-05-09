Hull City boss Shota Arveladze has confirmed Tom Huddlestone’s outing vs Nottingham Forest was his “chance to say goodbye” with a summer exit from the MKM Stadium awaiting.

35-year-old veteran Huddlestone was snapped up by Hull City as a free agent in August 2021.

This came after he’d been let go by Derby County at the end of the previous summer – leaving the Rams at the start of July 2020.

Huddlestone and his time with the Tigers

Joining Hull City last August meant that it was his second spell with the East Yorkshire outfit. The reliable defensive midfielder had spent four seasons at the club after a £5millon transfer to the Tigers from Spurs.

His first spell at the club saw him go on to make 161 appearances before moving to Derby County in 2017. He scored seven goals and made 15 assists in this spell with the Tigers. Huddlestone’s latest spell at Hull City saw him make just 12 appearances, 11 of these appearances coming in the Championship.

However, it seems like it is 12 and out for Tom Huddlestone with Arveladze confirming that City will not be taking up an option on his deal.

Time up for Huddlestone…

As quoted by Hull Live, Hull City boss Arveladze has confirmed that the curtain has come down on Huddlestone’s second time at the East Yorkshire club. Here’s what he had to say when asked if his outing vs Nottingham Forest was his last hurrah:

“Yes, to be honest. I wanted to give him the chance to come on play and then get the applause from the crowd, and give him the chance to say goodbye.”

This parting of the ways was also confirmed by Huddlestone himself on Twitter:

Thanks for the heads up. It’s been my pleasure both times 🧡🖤 https://t.co/nOa5GQ6kAF — Tom Huddlestone (@Huddz8) May 7, 2022

Thoughts…

Huddlestone is 35 but he’s not a spent player by any means. He still has a lot to offer to the right team. That team obviously isn’t Hull City but there will be sides out there who will take a punt on Huddlestone over the summer.

His experience in the Premier League and Championship should guarantee interest and he could definitely do a job at League One level.