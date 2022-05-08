West Brom ended an underwhelming season on a high note, convincingly dispatching bottom of the league Barnsley 4-0 at The Hawthorns.

The Baggies have failed to live up to their pre-season expectations, finishing in 10th place and eight points away from the play-off spots. Steve Bruce has successfully steadied the ship but is perhaps not a long term solution for a side that need a complete rebuild if they want to fulfil their Premier League ambitions.

The first-half started with both side unable to get a foothold on the game, West Brom dominating possession but with nothing to show for it. After a period of half chances and meaningless attacking play, the Baggies drew first blood. Karlan Grant (37′) grabbing his 17th of the season. Not long after, Adam Reach (40′) doubled the Baggies’ lead to ensure they went in at half-time as the happier of the two sides.

West Brom picked up from where they left off in the second half, Grant once again causing trouble for the Tykes’ defence. This period of play paid off once again. Matt Clarke (53′) adding to Barnsley woes. Despite missing a penalty Grant (60′) was able to get his brace to secure the win for the West Midlands side despite an average season overall.

Here are three West Brom who impressed in the convincing 4-0 win against Barnsley…

Karlan Grant – WhoScored rating 9.0

Grant has been a talisman for the Baggies this season, scoring 18 goals in a side that will surely be disappointed with their final league position. The 24-year-old continued to prove integral to the side, grabbing a brace and setting up Clarke for his goal.

Grant was also able to make three successful dribbles in the final third giving him a completion rate of 60%. The former Huddersfield Town will also want to put his penalty miss behind him.

Adam Reach – WhoScored rating 8.6

Since joining from Sheffield Wednesday last summer, Reach has added some much needed experience out on the wing. The 29-year-old this season has impressed with his ability to create chances and take the ball past opposition with ease.

Reach once again contributed well with his distribution, completing 40 passes with a success rate of 80%. The winger was also able to get himself a goal, only his second goal in a Baggies shirt.

Matt Clarke – WhoScored 8.1

It was surely a joyous day for Clarke who was able to grab himself a goal before returning to his parent club Brighton and Hove Albion next month.

It wasn’t just his goal-scoring ability that stood out in this fixture however, the 25-year-old completing 38 passes with a success rate 83%. Clarke also played a crucial role in the air, clearing the ball twice with his head to give him a 100% aerial accuracy rate.