Jonny Howson to be offered new Middlesbrough contract – Current deal expires next month
Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder has stated to The Yorkshire Post that the club will likely be offering midfielder and club captain Jonny Howson a new deal.
Middlesbrough failed to reach the play-offs on the final day as nothing but a win would do away at Preston North End. Chris Wilder’s side ultimately lost 4-1 and will remain in the Championship for another season.
They will already have one eye on the summer transfer window and begin scouting and drawing up shortlists if they haven’t done so already.
There are four players out of contract next month too and so decisions will need to be made on the quartet ahead of next season.
One player whose contract is set to expire is Jonny Howson.
The midfielder has been an ever present since Wilder took over from Neil Warnock back in November and has been praised consistently by his manager since taking the reins.
When discussing today’s result at Deepdale, the Boro boss said there was one positive, and that was the performance of Howson.
“Jonny was one player who I could rely on today from a mentally point of view and looked at home and was comfortable. He was a leader and by far and away our best performer,” he said.
“We have not published our retained list yet, but as you can imagine, you have seen Jonny since we have been here and he has been our best player and there’s a good opportunity that he might be offered a new contract.”
Who else is out of contract along with Howson?
As well as the captain, a trio of defenders will also be out of contract at the end of next month.
Lee Peltier, Sol Bamba, and Neil Taylor are yet to agree new terms, but discussions will be had in the coming weeks.
Peltier and Bamba signed in the summer on one-year contracts whilst Taylor signed in November as a free agent initially until January, but later committed his future at the Riverside until the end of the campaign.