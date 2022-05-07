Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder has stated to The Yorkshire Post that the club will likely be offering midfielder and club captain Jonny Howson a new deal.

Middlesbrough failed to reach the play-offs on the final day as nothing but a win would do away at Preston North End. Chris Wilder’s side ultimately lost 4-1 and will remain in the Championship for another season.

They will already have one eye on the summer transfer window and begin scouting and drawing up shortlists if they haven’t done so already.

There are four players out of contract next month too and so decisions will need to be made on the quartet ahead of next season.

One player whose contract is set to expire is Jonny Howson.

The midfielder has been an ever present since Wilder took over from Neil Warnock back in November and has been praised consistently by his manager since taking the reins.

When discussing today’s result at Deepdale, the Boro boss said there was one positive, and that was the performance of Howson.