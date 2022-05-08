Huddersfield Town were victorious against strugglers Bristol City, winning 2-0 to help prepare themselves for their play-off semi final against Luton Town.

It has been a superb season for the Terriers, with Carlos Corberan successfully building an attacking side with minimal expenditure used. Players such as Sorba Thomas and Danny Ward have both been cheap options that have been stand-out performers in the Championship this season.

The first-half began with Huddersfield Town proving why they are in the position that they are in, creating some outstanding attacking play and breaking down the Robins with ease. After their prolonged period of dominant play the Terriers struck first, Harry Toffolo (33′) putting the Yorkshire side on the front foot. Just before the break, experienced striker Danny Ward (44′) doubled Huddersfield Town’s lead, grabbing his 14th goal of the season.

The second half was relatively uneventful, with the Robins unable to find their way back into the game. The substitutions of Andy King and Duncan Idehen made no effect to the game. The Terriers ended the season on a high note, moving above Nottingham Forest to finish just outside the automatic spots.

Here are three Huddersfield Town players that impressed in the 2-0 win against Bristol City…

Danny Ward – WhoScored rating 7.9

Since returning to his boyhood club on a free transfer from Cardiff City, Ward has been a success, once again proving himself to be a consistent goalscorer at Championship level. The 31-year-old’s 14 goals have been crucial in the outcome of some matches this season.

Ward once again proved to be clinical going forward, scoring the second goal of the game and setting up the first to ensure the Terriers took all three points.

Harry Toffolo – WhoScored rating 7.7

Toffolo has played an integral role for Huddersfield Town this season, playing as a wing-back and helping to bolster Corberan’s counter attacking style of play.

The 26-year-old was superb going forward, scoring the opening goal of the game. Toffolo was also a threat with the ball at his feet, successfully completing all of the dribbles that he attempted in the final third.

Jonathan Russell – WhoScored rating 7.4

Russell has been a break-out star this season, showing maturity in midfield that is unusual for a player of his age. Russell once again impressed with his distribution in this fixture, completing 25 passes with a success rate of 95%.

Russell was also solid defensively, making three tackles to deny Bristol City from finding a way back into the game.