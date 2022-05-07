Middlesbrough, Blackburn Rovers, Millwall and Norwich City are all interested in signing Huddersfield Town defender Harry Toffolo this summer, according to TEAMtalk.

Huddersfield Town are yet to offer a new deal to their first-choice left-back Toffolo but the same report states they are confident of tying him down to a new contract beyond this season.

The 26-year-old does have an option to extend his stay at the John Smith’s Stadium of which could be exercised if the Terriers’ see fit.

But his current contractual situation means there are clubs circling, and four clubs playing in the Championship next season in Middlesbrough, Blackburn Rovers, Millwall, and Norwich City are keen.

The defender has previously played for two of the sides interested. Toffolo started his career at Norwich City but failed to make a first-team appearance before sealing a permanent switch to Millwall.

But this move didn’t go to plan either, as he again made no appearances for his new club.

Subsequent moves to Lincoln City and Huddersfield Town and have been far more fruitful, winning the League Two title with Lincoln, before securing a position in the play-offs this season with his current side.

So far this season, Toffolo has six goals and seven assists, including five goals in his last seven games; an impressive feat for a left-back.

He could extend his tally when his Huddersfield Town side take on Luton Town in the play-off semi finals. Before a potential play-off final date with either Nottingham Forest or Sheffield United.

What division they are playing their football in next season could have an impact on whether he remains at the club beyond the current campaign.