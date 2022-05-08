Cardiff City picked up a win on the last day of the season against relegated Derby County, winning 1-0 to put an end to their recent run of poor form.

The Bluebirds have been inconsistent for the majority of the season, currently preparing themselves for a massive rebuild in the summer. A large chunk of City’s squad are set to leave in next month, giving new boss Steve Morison a busy pre-season in his first managerial job.

The first-half started with the Rams putting pressure on the Cardiff City defence, passing it around confidently and creating some impressive attacking moves. With Derby County already set to play in the third tier next season, Wayne Rooney’s side played without fear in front of a passionate home crowd. The Bluebirds’ counter attacking game-plan made no difference on the score-line in the first half, both sides going in at half-time all square.

Cardiff City came out in the second half looking rejuvenated and replenished, Rubin Colwill adding some much needed finesse going forward. After a barrage of attacking play and half chances, loanee striker Jordan Hugill (55′) scoring what may be his last goal in a Cardiff City shirt to ensure the Bluebirds ended the season on a high note.

Here are three Cardiff City players that impressed in the 1-0 win against Derby County…

Joel Bagan – WhoScored rating 8.2

The Irish international has been a breakthrough star for the Bluebirds this season, adding some much needed attacking prowess to a Cardiff City side that have struggled offensively for the majority of the campaign.

Bagan however also impressed with his defensive duties in this fixture, completing a superb 10 tackles with a success rate of 100% to ensure City maintained their clean sheet. The 20-year-old also continued to play with confidence in the final third, completing all of the dribbles that he attempted.

Dillon Phillips – WhoScored rating 7.5

Phillips has returned to the side recently, looking set to be Cardiff City’s main shot-stopper when Alex Smithies leaves next month. The former Charlton Athletic keeper may finally get his chance to prove himself to be up to the task of being Cardiff City’s starting goalkeeper.

Phillips was successful in keeping a clean sheet, pulling off four crucial saves to deny Derby County an opportunity to bring themselves back into the game.

Jordan Hugill – WhoScored rating 7.3

Hugill has been inconsistent up front for Cardiff City since he joined on loan from Norwich City in January. Despite this, the 29-year-old has added some much needed experience to the Bluebirds attack, helping to temporarily fill the gap since the departure of Kieffer Moore.

Hugill scored the goal that ensured City returned to South Wales with all three points. The centre-forward also contributed to Cardiff City’s attempts to convert to a passing style of play, completing seven passes with a success rate of 70%.