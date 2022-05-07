Middlesbrough’s hopes of achieving a place in the play-offs came to a crushing end at the hands of Preston North End on the Championship’s final day.

Middlesbrough needed a victory and for Luton Town or Sheffield United to slip up. But that wasn’t to be.

Not only did the Hatters and the Blades win in their respective matches against Reading and Fulham, but Boro lost 4-1 to Preston North End.

In a must-win game for Chris Wilder’s side, there were plenty of less than average performances. Here are three players that disappointed in the defeat earlier today.

Paddy McNair – WhoScored rating 4.8

The defender’s red card and subsequent penalty ultimately killed off any chance of a Boro comeback.

Although not bad with the ball at his feet this afternoon, McNair’s defensive capabilities were called into question time after time and he couldn’t keep pace with the likes of Emil Riis and Cameron Archer.

Dael Fry – WhoScored rating 5.7

Scored the own goal to put Preston North End two up, and similarly to McNair he wasn’t able to stifle the threat of the Lilywhites’ front two.

Despite a solid pass accuracy percentage and amount of aerial duels won, Fry recorded a joint match-high three fouls and received a yellow card in the first-half to boot.

Matt Crooks – WhoScored rating 5.8

Crooks also committed the joint highest amount of fouls with three and received his 16th yellow card of the season at Deepdale.

No key passes, no dribbles and just one shot which ended up off target means it was an afternoon to forget for Middlesbrough’s top scorer.