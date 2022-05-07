Blackpool will not be signing Newcastle United’s Mo Sangare, The72 has learned.

Blackpool recently took in Newcastle United midfielder Sangare, 23, on trial.

Sangare featured for the Seasiders in a Lancashire Senior Cup clash v Liverpool last month, but The72 has been informed that Neil Critchley’s side won’t be signing Sangare.

Sangare is a full international with Liberia and spent time on loan with Accrington Stanley last season, but he’s yet to make his Premier League debut for the Magpies and sees his deal at St James’ Park expire this season.

Blackpool played their final game of the season v Peterborough United today, capping what’s been an impressive return to the second tier for the club.