Sunderland beat Sheffield Wednesday 1-0 in the first leg of the League One play-off semi final on Friday.

The atmosphere at the Stadium of Light was electric with over 44,000 fans in the Stadium of Light, making it the highest-viewed third tier play-off semi-final of all time.

The first-half started with the hosts on top and Wednesday were definitely impacted by the deafening atmosphere on Wearside. Chances were few and far between to begin with, but a slight error at the back was capitalised on by Ross Stewart who tucked it home on the stroke of half time.

The second-half began bright with the fans re-energised after the break, with the Black Cats going on to claim the narrow win.

Here are three Sunderland players who impressed according to WhoScored ratings…

Anthony Patterson – WhoScored rating 7.33

The young keeper earned yet another clean sheet last night. Patterson, as an academy product, has impressed this year and last night despite some heart stopping moments, he controlled the tempo from the back well and looked comfortable.

He didn’t have much to do in terms of shot stopping, but he can only play what’s put in front of him.

Bailey Wright – WhoScored rating 7.76

Wright was outstanding last night, he won the majority of his headers despite being disadvantaged in height at times and never gave up.

Eight aerial wins is very impressive and him and Danny Batth performed excellently to keep Wednesday at bay despite some demanding tasks.

Ross Stewart – WhoScored rating 8.71

WhoScored and indeed many Black Cats fans named Stewart as their Man of the Match on the night. He took his chance relatively well and did cause Wednesday’s defence problems at times, contributing to the overall win.

Sunderland’s top scorer did look a bit rundown come the end of the game, but with only one fit striker, his tiredness at the end can be forgiven.