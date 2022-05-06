Middlesbrough are just one game away from potentially securing their place in the play-offs come the end of the season.

Middlesbrough need Sheffield United or Luton to do them a favour on the final day, as Boro chase a win at Preston North End.

Their season has been a turbulent one, especially after the sacking of Neil Warnock in November. The former manager left the club in 15th position in the table, with Chris Wilder taking over from the veteran.

Since then they have gone from strength to strength, catapulting up the table and into the play-off mix. Amidst that they have had a stellar FA cup run, beating both Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur in their run to the quarter-finals.

All of their focus will ultimately be on securing a victory at Deepdale tomorrow, and defender Dael Fry has stated how he and his teammates are feeling.

“It’s a shame we conceded that last goal [against Stoke City at the weekend] but we’ve got to go to Preston and win, maybe by two goals, so hopefully it goes our way and we can get in the play-offs,” he said.

“I didn’t really feel any nerves and I don’t think the lads did. We knew what we were capable of.”

He went on to single out one teammate in particular for his performances so far this season, but said that they have a whole host of players capable of making a difference.

“We’ve got Isaiah Jones on the right who’s been fantastic. We’ve got talented players all over the pitch. We had to run ourselves into the ground and that’s what we did.”

Jones has been a standout performer for Boro since making his Championship debut on the opening day draw with Fulham back in August.

He made an instant impact as he grabbed the first of his nine assists in the division. He has also added a goal to his name this season too, scoring the winner in the 1-0 home victory over Swansea City in December.

Both Jones and Fry are likely to start from the off in their all important clash with Preston North End tomorrow afternoon.