Leyton Orient host Tranmere Rovers in League Two today.

Tranmere Rovers will learn their play-off fate as they travel to the capital this afternoon. A win could get them a top-seven spot, but they also have to rely on teams above them to slip up.

Last time out. the Whites bounced back from defeat against Stevenage with a 2-0 win against already-relegated Oldham Athletic to extend their play-off hopes further.

As for Leyton Orient, they are playing for a mid-table finish, and last time out beat Crawley Town 2-0 away from home. A win could see them finish in 12th place of the League Two table.

The two sides will face off tomorrow afternoon, and it’s a big game for Micky Mellon’s men.

Here, we look at the latest Tranmere Rovers team news ahead of the clash…

Tranmere Rovers team news…

In their match preview, the official club website says that the only player missing through injury is Nat Knight-Percival.

Liverpool loanee Paul Glatzel also remains out through an injury he picked up during March.

Other than that, Mellon has a fully fit squad to choose from in a game with bags of importance.

Predicted XI

Murphy (GK)

Cogley

Clarke

Davies

MacDonald

Morris

O’Connor

Foley

Hawkes

Nevitt

Hemmings

The side would only see one change from the win against Oldham Athletic if selected, with Sam Foley replacing Lewis Warrington.

The big clash at The Breyer Group Stadium gets underway at 3:00pm this afternoon, with this being the big decider in Tranmere Rovers’ season.