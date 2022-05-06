As per a tweet from Elias Burke of The Athletic, Wayne Rooney has said that Malcolm Ebiowei would like to remain at the club, and trusts the Derby County staff.

Derby County will be playing League One football next season, with their relegation from the Championship confirmed over two weeks ago.

With financial problems hitting the club, Rams boss Rooney has been forced to deploy youngsters all season, and more often than not, they’ve done him proud.

One of them youngsters is 18-year-old winger Ebiowei, who has shown signs of a great talent in recent months.

The former Arsenal man has featured in 15 Championship games this season, scoring his first goal for the club last time out away at Blackpool.

Now, amid recent interest, Rooney has confirmed that Ebiowei would like to remain at Derby County beyond this season (see tweet below):

WR on Ebiowei: "He wants to stay. He knows the trust and responsibility we've put to him. It's important he's in the right hands and gets the right coaching." #DCFC — Elias (@EliasBurke) May 6, 2022

Premier League interest

Crystal Palace, Tottenham and Leeds United are all reportedly chasing the signature of the highly-rated youngster ahead of the summer window.

With the Rams being relegated to League One, they will face a battle on their hands to keep hold of their star players, especially Ebiowei, considering he is only 18.

His contract is due to expire in the summer, but with the winger saying that he wants to stay, whilst also stating that he trusts the club, Derby County look to have had a massive boost in their quest to keep him.

Derby County round off their season with a home tie against Cardiff City on Saturday afternoon.