Stoke City have confirmed veteran defender Phil Jagielka has signed a new six-month contract with the club.

Stoke City brought Jagielka to Staffordshire in January, snapping him up after his time with Derby County came to an end.

Since then, the 39-year-old has successfully nailed down a starting spot in Michael O’Neill’s side. Across all competitions, the former England international has played 19 times for the Potters, helping keep six clean sheets in the process.

His contract at the Bet365 Stadium was poised to expire this summer, but now, an agreement has been reached over an extension.

As announced on Stoke City’s official website, Jagielka has put pen to paper on a six-month extension with the Potters. The deal will come into effect on July 1st and will see him remain on the books with the Championship club into his 40s.

An invaluable figure

Jagielka’s experience of playing at the very top for such a large portion of his career along with his leadership qualities have made him a valuable figure both on and off the pitch for Stoke City, so it will be a boost for everyone at the club to see him extend his stay.

With some promising young talents coming through the ranks, Jagielka’s leadership could help them develop and settle into the senior side with a view to next season too.

Young defenders like Connor Taylor, Will Forrester and more could all benefit from learning from Jagielka in their bids to make a senior breakthrough with Stoke City.