Blackpool, Preston and Rotherham United are all eyeing up AFC Wimbledon midfielder Anthony Hartigan after he rejected a new deal with the Dons.

Blackpool, Preston and Rotherham United will all be playing Championship football next season, with the Tangerines and the Lilywhites maintaining their places in the second tier while the Millers secured promotion from League One via the automatic promotion spots.

Now, ahead of the summer transfer window, it has been claimed all three sides have identified one man as a transfer target.

According to the Evening Standard, AFC Wimbledon star Hartigan is on the radars of all of Blackpool, Preston and Rotherham United.

The 22-year-old has turned down a fresh contract with the Dons following their relegation to League Two, and with his current contract expiring at the end of this season, he will be available to snap up on a free transfer for any team looking to strike a deal.

Ready for the next step?

Hartigan is a product of AFC Wimbledon’s youth academy and he has long impressed in the middle of the park for the Dons.

Overall, he has played 152 times for the club, chipping in with five goals and 13 assists in the process. He boasts an impressive passing range and certainly looks as though he could develop into a high-quality central midfielder in the years to come, so it could prove to be a shrewd addition for any of Blackpool, Preston or Rotherham United.

With his contract expiring as well, a swoop would be of little risk but could provide a high reward.