Businessman William Storey has reportedly submitted another offer to buy Sunderland from French owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus.

A sum of around £42million is the fee Storey has offered the club and he now awaits a response.

Louis-Dreyfus bought Sunderland back in 2020 at the same time Storey was initially trying to build-up a leg to stand on in the takeover bid.

He spoke a lot and often addressed Sunderland fans on Twitter, but despite all this and even a visit to the north east, he lost out.

Storey has been very vocal over his concerns given Sunderland’s current ownership group and wants to remove them all by acquiring 100% of the stakes at the club.

It is reported that Storey would be supported in his bid by ORIGIN Sports Group, who historically have been associated and involved with the PGA Tour and the America Cup.

Who is Storey?

He considers himself a lifelong football fan and someone who has been a long admirer of Sunderland.

A lot of people know him from his failed attempt to become involved with Formula 1, briefly sponsoring the Haas F1 team before pulling all plugs on that deal, seemingly out of nowhere.

He has also more recently pushed the launch of his new drink ‘Rich Energy’ which doesn’t appear to be as successful as what would’ve been planned.

With the lack of a strong business background, Wearsiders have a right to be cautious if this story does pick up pace. But, it’s now been two years and he doesn’t seem to be giving up his pursuit.

Because of his current lack of stature in the business world, it is thought that ORIGIN Sports Group would be responsible for providing the majority of the investment into the club and Storey would just act as a front man.

The true story…

There is at least one positive to this whole rumour. He does seem to understand and emphasise with Wearsiders when it comes to shareholders Stewart Donald and Charlie Methven. Storey’s deal would see every current shareholder leave and a new team enter.

This is something young owner Louis-Dreyfus could try and do and it would certainly help his reputation on Wearside.

Removing any ties with Donald, Methven and even Juan Sartori and selling them to the Louis-Dreyfus family would be seen as a more positive way to move forward among Sunderland supporters.

The Louis-Dreyfus family have a rich history in football with Marseille and this experience could definitely be utilised at Sunderland.

Despite this, Black Cats fans will be fully focused on the huge play-off campaign that lies ahead of them, beginning tonight against Sheffield Wednesday.