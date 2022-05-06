Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday face off tonight in their first-leg play-off semi-final clash at the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday have both held ambitions of returning to the Championship all season, but one will be condemned to another season of League One football as they clash in the play-off semi-finals.

Both the Black Cats and the Owls have beaten one another once this season and both come into this tie in brilliant form, making for an exciting yet nervy tie for everyone involved.

Now, ahead of the game, a handful of The72’s writers have issued their predictions for Sunderland v Sheffield Wednesday…

James Ray

“The League One play-offs are unpredictable at the best of times, but the results of this season’s previous meeting between Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday make this an even harder one to call.

“This will be a really tight clash, but I think Sunderland might just nick a win. Their home form has been fantastic under Alex Neil and with a roaring crowd behind them, I think they’ll secure a narrow win.”

Score prediction: Sunderland 2-1 Sheffield Wednesday

Luke Phelps

“I’d have backed these two make the final this season, so to have them meeting in the semi-finals is a bit of a blow. They’re so evenly matched and they’re both going into this game in good form, so it should be an exciting game.

“With the home advantage though, I think Sunderland could edge it.”

Score prediction: Sunderland 1-0 Sheffield Wednesday

Callum Strike

“Both sides ended the season on great form to secure a play-off spot, so expect an entertaining encounter in front of a big crowd.

“Sunderland have been a pain to play when at home, and I expect them to try and put it on Sheffield Wednesday straight from the off.

“Despite being on good form, the Owls always look as though they’re bound to concede the odd poor goal, but their attack will fancy their chances after recent fortunes.

“I’m saying Sunderland will take the first-leg lead to Yorkshire.”

Score prediction: Sunderland 2-1 Sheffield Wednesday