QPR’s reported managerial target James Rowberry has pledged his loyalty to Newport County amid claims he is being lined up as Mark Warburton’s replacement.

QPR are on the lookout for a new manager after confirming Warburton will be leaving the club at the end of this season.

The decision comes after the R’s saw their play-off bid fall away over the final months of the campaign, though given the improvement in playing style and Warburton’s success in building a strong squad on a restricted wage bill, the decision has left some fans disappointed.

One contender who has emerged for the vacant post is Newport County boss Rowberry. However, the 37-year-old has made his stance clear.

As quoted by BBC Sport, Rowberry has said he isn’t interested in speculation linking him with the vacant post at QPR, stating that his full focus is on matters at Rodney Parade. Here’s what he had to say:

“It’s speculation.

“It shows where we are at, what we are trying to do and what we are trying to develop here. It brings a bit of attention to it, but there is nothing really for me to talk about. I am in a job, I want to finish this season strong.

“I want to finish on 72 points, I want to get our home form back on track and that is my focus really – Newport County.”

A big step up…

There’s no doubting Rowberry’s credentials as a coach given that he gained his UEFA Pro Licence at just 29, and he has a vast amount of experience working as an assistant manager.

However, to go from Newport County to QPR would be a huge step up for Rowberry. His time with the Exiles has given fans plenty of reason to be encouraged for the future and he certainly looks to be a coach to watch out for in the future, but to go from Warburton to Rowberry would be a big gamble for the R’s to make.

It certainly seems as though Rowberry is focused on the task at hand with Newport County though as they look to make the long-awaited step up to League One.