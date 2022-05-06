Sheffield United, Luton Town, Middlesbrough, and Millwall are all fighting for two available spots in the Championship top six this weekend.

At present, Sheffield United and Luton Town occupy fifth and sixth place in the Championship table, yet any slip ups could see Middlesbrough or Millwall leapfrog them into the top six.

The Blades take on champions Fulham at Bramall Lane, whilst Luton Town host guaranteed 21st placed finishers Reading at Kenilworth Road.

Seventh placed Middlesbrough travel to Preston North End, with eighth placed Millwall playing Championship runners-up Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.

Each of the four sides will have their eye on results elsewhere and it is all to play for going into the final day.

Writing in his weekly predictions column on the Sky Sports website, pundit and presenter David Prutton has had his say on how he feels things will go down tomorrow afternoon.

Prutton has predicted wins for each of the four sides, meaning Sheffield United and Luton Town would remain in fifth and sixth respectively, although goal difference will determine which order they finish.

If Prutton’s predictions were to be correct, Middlesbrough and Millwall would finish outside of the play-offs for another season.

“There will be all kinds of twists and turns throughout the afternoon, I’m sure,” said Prutton.

“But looking at the fixtures and the table, I have a feeling it could well be as you were by the final whistle. I fancy all four sides to win, but that will be no good for Middlesbrough and Millwall.”

He predicts Sheffield United to beat Fulham 2-1, Luton Town to win 2-0 against Reading, Middlesbrough to win 2-1 away at Preston North End, and Millwall to win away at Bournemouth 1-0.

Elsewhere, he predicted wins for Cardiff City, Huddersfield Town, Nottingham Forest, Blackpool, and West Bromwich Albion. With points shared between Birmingham City and Blackburn Rovers, Stoke City and Coventry City, and Swansea City and Queens Park Rangers.