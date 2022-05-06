Morgan Gibbs-White is set to be given a first-team chance in the Wolves squad next season with his Sheffield United loan deal coming to an end.

TEAMTalk have reported that the Premier League side are to give the midfielder a chance in the first-team next season.

Sheffield United could have been hit with a massive blow, with their star man in Gibbs-White looking as though he won’t be re-joining for the next campaign.

The 22-year-old has been instrumental to the Blades’ play-off push this season, scoring 10 goals and assisting eight from many positions around the attack.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side could secure a top-six spot tomorrow afternoon as they face champions Fulham at Bramall Lane, meaning that Gibbs-White could have two-to-three more games for the Yorkshire side.

The Stafford-born man was given a new long-term deal at Wolves at the start of the season, with his contract now running out in 2024.

Interest elsewhere

In the same report, TEAMTalk have claimed that Fulham, Leeds United and Burnley are all eyeing a move for the young star.

If the Blades make an immediate return to the Premier League, they could may well throw their name in the hat to try and bring back Gibbs-White to the club.

But, it looks as though he is rated highly at Wolves, having already made 86 appearances in all competitions for the club at the age of just 22.

It would surely depend on how Wolves’ summer goes whether they loan out Gibbs-White once again or not, and Sheffield United will no doubt be knocking at their door if Bruno Lage is willing to let him depart.