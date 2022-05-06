Sheffield United face Fulham on Saturday as the fight for the Championship play-off spots goes down to the final day.

Sheffield United and Fulham head into their final game of the season in very different positions.

The Blades sit 5th place and are still yet to confirm a play-off spot, with Luton Town, Millwall and Middlesbrough all in the hunt for the top six. A win would seal a spot, but there is no tougher Championship opposition than the Cottagers. While Paul Heckingbottom’s side have it all to play for, Fulham have already won the title, confirming their place back in the Premier League for next season.

Now, ahead of Saturday’s big clash, a handful of The72’s writers have issued their predictions for Sheffield United v Fulham…

James Ray

“While Fulham have the Championship title and promotion already wrapped up, Sheffield United head into the final day with everything to play for, so Heckingbottom’s side will be well and truly up for the fight.

“I can see Silva wanting to end the season with a win though, so he won’t be ready to make it easy for the Blades.

“Fulham’s attacking threat could see them score a few, but with everything at stake for Sheffield United, I think they’ll be able to secure a draw.”

Score prediction: Sheffield United 2-2 Fulham

Luke Phelps

“Sheffield United v Fulham is a difficult one, with the Blades hoping to secure their spot in the top-six, but having to do so against the league’s best team.

“Fulham won’t take their foot off the gas for the final game of the season and they could yet spoil Sheffield United’s promotion party. But the Blades are formidable and difficult to break down, so I can see them taking something from this game – whether a draw will be enough for top-six remains to be seen.”

Score prediction: Sheffield United 1-1 Fulham

Callum Strike

“It’s a big one for Paul Heckingbottom’s side, who can confirm a play-off spot after a season where they have arguably underachieved.

“Fulham already have the title wrapped up, which could be a positive for the Blades in some way, or it could motivate the Cottagers more to end the season on a high.

“Marco Silva may rest his star players to give game time to others, so I’m going for a narrow home win.”

Score prediction: Sheffield United 1-0 Fulham