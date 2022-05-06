Middlesbrough go into the game with Preston North End on the final day needing a win to have any hopes of achieving a place in the top six come the final whistle.

Middlesbrough are currently in seventh position and two points behind Sheffield United and Luton Town in fifth and sixth respectively.

Chris Wilder’s side need a victory and will be hoping either Sheffield United and/or Luton Town drop points to allow them to jump ahead of them and into the top six.

Team news

Middlesbrough boast a fully fit squad to choose from, barring the two players out for the season in Sammy Ameobi and Darnell Fisher.

Paddy McNair missed the game against Stoke City at the weekend through illness but will return to face Preston North End tomorrow.

Martin Payero has been out for a long period but has featured in U23 action over the past couple of weeks, as well as playing one minute off the bench at Swansea City three games ago. He could feature against the Lilywhites.

Predicted XI

GK – Luke Daniels

RWB – Isaiah Jones

CB – Anfernee Dijksteel

CB – Dael Fry

CB – Paddy McNair

LWB – Marcus Tavernier

CM – Jonny Howson

CM – Riley McGree

CM – Matt Crooks

ST – Andraz Sporar

ST – Duncan Watmore

We expect to see one change from the side that beat Stoke City 3-1 last time out, with Paddy McNair coming back in for Lee Peltier.

Wilder has often rotated his front two this season and this is the only other area we could foresee possible changes, but predict Watmore and Sporar to keep their places.