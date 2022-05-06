QPR are in continuing talks with Sheffield Wednesday loan man Olamide Shodipo over his contract situation in West London.

QPR winger Shodipo has picked up much of his senior experience out on loan away from the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, and this season has been spent on the books with Darren Moore’s Sheffield Wednesday.

The 24-year-old’s time at Hillsborough has been disrupted by injury though, limiting his game time. Across all competitions, he has scored once and provided two assists in 21 outings.

There has been uncertainty surrounding his future back at QPR with his current deal expiring this summer, and now, an update on his situation has emerged. The Championship club have confirmed on their official club website that talks are continuing between Shodipo and QPR over his contract situation.

A first-team role at QPR awaits?

Shodipo already has 32 senior appearances for QPR to his name, but at 24, there’s no doubt that the winger will want some assurances over his game time if he is to extend his stay at the club.

Although his time with Sheffield Wednesday hasn’t been too fruitful in terms of on-pitch results, Shodipo has impressed in League One before. He managed 12 goals and three assists in a stint with Oxford United, showing he can be a threat at the level.

With new management coming in at QPR, it remains to be seen if Shodipo extends his stay and gets the chance to show he can play a role in the first-team moving forward.