QPR are continuing talks with defender Yoann Barbet ahead of his contract expiry next month.

Barbet, 28, signed for QPR in 2019. He was brought in by Mark Warburton ahead of his first season in charge of the club, with the pair having previously worked together at Brentford.

After a slow first season, Barbet became a mainstay in the side for his second season, playing in all 46 league games for the R’s and becoming something of a fan favourite in the process.

And he’s featured 40 times in the Championship so far this season, scoring twice and putting in some solid performances.

His contract has been a talking point throughout though, with his current deal set to expire next month.

But QPR have confirmed as part of their retained list that talks are ongoing with Barbet among others, including Albert Adomah and Moses Odubajo.

Barbet though may be weighing up his options, after reports at the end of last month revealed that the centre-back has interest from elsewhere in the Championship.

Should QPR keep Barbet?

QPR have a small squad as it is, and so keeping hold of players like Barbet who have first-team experience should be paramount.

His form dropped slightly towards the end of the year and he lost his place in the side. But Barbet had played a lot of football leading up to that point.

Whoever QPR’s next manager is needs to bring about some new players this summer. They certainly need a striker and they need to add more depth to the team to make sure that they can last the pace next time round.

Whether that’ll be possible though remains to be seen.