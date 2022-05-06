QPR goalkeeper David Marshall will be released at the end of next month – the Scot has recently been linked with a move to Hibernian.

Marshall, 37, signed for QPR on a short-term deal in January. The Scot was brought in after QPR suffered a flurry of injuries within their goalkeeping department, with Seny Dieng away on international duty at the time.

And in his opening games for the west London club, Marshall impressed. He came in after being exiled by Wayne Rooney at Derby County and gave a good account of himself.

But his performance levels quickly dropped and Marshall was subsequently dropped from the side, having since been ruled out with a hamstring injury.

Last week, Alan Nixon revealed that Scottish outfit Hibernian were plotting a summer swoop for Marshall ahead of his contract expiry, and today, QPR have confirmed that Marshall will be leaving the club when his contract expires next month.

One last dance?

At 37 years old, coming into a QPR side in the midst of a promotion charge and after not playing football since last season, Marshall proved to everyone that he still has bags of ability.

Although his form dwindled, so too did QPR’s as a whole, and so the Scot can be forgiven. A return to his homeland may be a good move for him this summer with Hibernian a big club to go and join.

It could be Marshall’s last move as a professional footballer after an impressive 18 year career to date.