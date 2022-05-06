Ipswich Town ‘keeper Vaclav Hladky is a player Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin admits he has “a lot of admiration” for amid links with a summer move.

Ipswich Town brought Czech shot-stopper Hladky to Portman Road last summer as part of Paul Cook’s huge summer makeover.

It came after a starring season with Salford City, but the 31-year-old has failed to make an impact with the Tractor Boys and has ultimately fallen behind Christian Walton in the pecking order. As a result, speculation has circulated regarding a summer move, with Aberdeen said to be keen.

Now, as quoted by The Press and Journal, Aberdeen boss Goodwin has admitted he has “a lot of admiration” for Hladky.

The Scottish outlet says Ipswich Town are open to offers for the goalkeeper, and Goodwin is certainly a fan of his. Here’s what he had to say:

“I’ve got a lot of admiration for Vaclav, having worked with him at St Mirren.

“You talk about characters and strength of character, and Vaclav has certainly got that. He was a really good player with St Mirren.”

The right move?

Given the lack of game time Hladky has had over the second half of his first season at Ipswich Town, it seems right that he heads elsewhere this summer. Walton has become the go-to man in between the sticks for Kieran McKenna, so if Hladky wants more game time, a move away could be on the cards.

He has already worked with Goodwin during a successful spell at St Mirren too, so he would know exactly what to expect if he was to reunite with the 40-year-old boss at Pittodrie in the upcoming transfer window.