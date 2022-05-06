Cardiff City loanee Jordan Hugill is to return to training with parent club Norwich City next week, says Samuel Seaman.

Cardiff City wrapped up the loan signing of the 29-year-old from Norwich City during the January transfer window, and he hasn’t really impressed under Sean Morrison as much as he would’ve hoped.

He has netted three goals in 17 Championship outings, which is two better than his tally at West Brom in the first half of the season in three less games.

Hugill hasn’t been his goal scoring self since netting 13 for QPR during the 2019/20 campaign, and Norwich City may well look to offload him in the summer.

With his Cardiff City loan deal coming to an end, the striker is set to return to training with the Canaries next week, Seaman has confirmed in a tweet:

Onel Hernandez, Jordan Hugill and Sam McCallum return to training with #NCFC next week. Three players whose futures have probably been significantly impacted by City’s relegation. McCallum seems most likely to break into the City team, having won QPR’s young player of the year. — Samuel Seaman (@SamSeaman8) May 6, 2022

Norwich City situation

Hugill signed for Norwich City on a three year deal in 2020, meaning his contract at the club is set to expire at the end of next season.

With Dean Smith’s side being relegated from the Premier League once again, they could may well find use in the former West Ham man for the next campaign.

But, due to not being able to make an impact in the Championship over the last three seasons, the club may feel that they need to let go of Hugill. With his wages being high, a loan move may suit all parties should a deal be done with a different club at the end of the season.

It isn’t confirmed, but it however seems that Cardiff City will not be pursuing a reunion with the 29-year-old.