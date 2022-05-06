Burnley, Norwich City, West Brom, Middlesbrough and Stoke City are all looking at a potential summer move for MK Dons midfielder Scott Twine, reports TEAMtalk.

Twine, 22, has been a standout player in League One this season. He’s scored a staggering 20 goals and assisted 13 more from midfield, helping the Dons to achieve a 3rd place finish in League One.

Now though, ahead of the summer, and after MK Dons lost in their first play-off semi-final leg v Wycombe Wanderers, TEAMtalk have revealed that Twine has a number of suitors.

Premier League duo Burnley and Norwich City are said to hold an interest, with Championship trio West Brom, Middlesbrough and Stoke City all keen on the Englishman.

Great Scott…

Twine showed a lot of promise with Swindon Town in League One last season, but few would’ve predicted his season this time round.

He ended the regular season by scoring four goals in the 5-0 demolition of Plymouth Argyle, taking his tally to 20 in League One for the season.

The arrival of manager Liam Manning at the start of the season has brought the best out of both MK Dons and Twine – the midfielder has fired his side to a top-six finish this season, and if MK Dons miss out on promotion then Twine could feature even more heavily in transfer headlines.

He’s certainly a player with Championship ability and at 22 years old, he remains a prospect. He’d be a keen signing for any of West Brom, Boro or Stoke City, though expect more and more teams to join the race to sign him if his side crash out of the play-offs.