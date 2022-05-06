Birmingham City loanee Onel Hernandez is due to return to parent club Norwich City next week, reports journalist Samuel Seaman.

Hernandez, 29, started the season on loan at Middlesbrough. But he left the Teesside club in January to join Birmingham City where he became an instant favourite among Blues supporters.

His initial appearances for the club were fruitful. But the Cuban has since fallen out of form slightly, going into the final game of the season v Blackburn Rovers with three goals and three assists to his name, in 21 league outings for Birmingham City.

Manager Lee Bowyer hasn’t been shy in expressing his desire to sign Hernandez permanently this summer. But Norwich City’s relegation to the Championship could have an impact on that, as Seaman points out.

He tweeted earlier today: