QPR loan man Sam McCallum will return to training with parent club Norwich City next week as his time in West London nears an end.

QPR recruited Norwich City youngster McCallum on loan last summer. The 21-year-old has had much of his time at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium ravaged by injury, but when fit, he has made a good impression with Mark Warburton’s side.

Now, with the summer and the end of his QPR loan approaching, McCallum is preparing to return to Carrow Road.

As reported by journalist Samuel Seaman, McCallum is poised to return to training with parent club Norwich City next week.

Onel Hernandez, Jordan Hugill and Sam McCallum return to training with #NCFC next week. Three players whose futures have probably been significantly impacted by City’s relegation. McCallum seems most likely to break into the City team, having won QPR’s young player of the year. — Samuel Seaman (@SamSeaman8) May 6, 2022

QPR’s failure to earn a play-off spot means they won’t have their season extended any longer, meaning that Saturday’s clash with Russell Martin’s Swansea City will be the last time McCallum is seen in an R’s shirt.

A first-team chance with the Canaries awaiting?

Seaman mentions McCallum has the most likely of him, Jordan Hugill and Onel Hernandez to earn a first-team spot with Norwich City next season, and with the club playing Championship football again, the door is certainly open for the youngster to earn a place in Dean Smith’s side.

McCallum has played only one senior game for the Canaries since joining from Coventry City, picking up game time away from Carrow Road with the Sky Blues and QPR.

Now though, with the club back in the second tier, McCallum will be hoping he gets the chance to prove he is deserving of a senior role.