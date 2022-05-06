West Brom defender Kyle Bartley is set for a scan after twisting his ankle, making him a doubt for the final game of the season against Barnsley.

West Brom man Bartley has been a mainstay in the Baggies’ starting XI for much of this season, playing a part in 39 Championship games overall. His contributions this season have taken him to 145 appearances for the club, but he may well have played his last game for the club.

The Athletic reporter Steve Madeley said last month that Bartley could be deemed surplus to requirements this summer and now, Steve Bruce has revealed he is a doubt for the final day clash with Barnsley.

As quoted by reporter Joseph Masi, Bruce revealed that Bartley is set to undergo a scan after twisting his ankle.

Steve Bruce just held his final pre-match presser of the season. Kyle Bartley has twisted his ankle and set to go for a scan. Townsend also won't be involved tomorrow… #wba — Joseph Masi (@JosephMasi_Star) May 6, 2022

Surplus to requirements?

Bartley has drawn criticism from West Brom fans for some of his performances this season, but he has remained in Bruce’s starting XI for much of his time at The Hawthorns and his leadership and experience can be of great value.

However, Bruce and the Baggies will be determined to make big improvements next season, and it’s safe to say that the West Brom ranks could do with freshening up before embarking on the 2022/23 campaign.

It has been said that Bartley could be one of the players deemed surplus to requirements this summer. With his deal expiring next summer, it remains to be seen what decision Bruce and co come to over the centre-back’s future.