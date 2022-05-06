Former Bournemouth and current Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe has said that ‘it’s great’ to see the Cherries back in the Premier League.

Bournemouth confirmed promotion to the first tier of English football on Tuesday night, beating automatic promotion rivals Nottingham Forest 1-0 courtesy of a late Kieffer Moore goal.

It’s been a season of ups and downs for the Cherries, who had an immense first half of the season, allowing them to cruise over the line in recent weeks.

Scott Parker has received his second Championship promotion in as many attempts, winning the play-offs with Fulham in the 2019/20 season.

Howe was a legend at the south coast club, managing them for eight years before eventually leaving after being relegated from the Premier League in the 2019/20 season.

Now, Bournemouth are back, and the current Newcastle United boss has heaped praise at his former side and Parker after their great achievements this season.

A tweet from Chris Waugh read:

Howe on #AFCB's promotion: "I actually sat down & watched the game, & I haven't watched many Bournemouth games since I left. I'm delighted for them & I'm so pleased for Scott Parker, who's done a wonderful job. It's great to see them back." #NUFC #MCFC — Chris Waugh (@ChrisDHWaugh) May 6, 2022

Can they stay in the Premier League?

The Cherries were a top flight for five seasons in a row following their promotion in the 2014/15 season, so the reputation of staying up is still there.

Parker was relegated from the Premier League at the first time of asking with Fulham, but you could argue that the resources given to him weren’t up to standard.

With some backing from the board, there’s no doubt Bournemouth can remain in the division, and hopefully this can be the start of their rise again.

Parker’s side round off their season with a home tie against Millwall tomorrow afternoon.