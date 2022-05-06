Swindon Town boss Ben Garner has said an ambitious summer reunion with QPR’s departing star Charlie Austin is “highly unlikely” unless he takes a significant pay cut.

QPR favourite Austin looks set to be available on a free transfer this summer after he confirmed he would be leaving the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium this summer.

The experienced striker returned to Rangers last summer after a successful loan spell, and Swindon Town fans have been calling for Austin to reunite with another of his former clubs this summer by returning to the County Ground after over 11 years away.

Amid the Swindon Town fans’ calls to reunite with the departing QPR star, Robins boss Garner has now been quizzed on a potential move.

As quoted by the Swindon Advertiser, Garner said that while it would be amazing for a player so highly regarded by fans to return, finances make a deal “highly, highly unlikely”. Here’s what he had to say:

“I know he is highly regarded here, and a fantastic player who has been a proven goalscorer for so many years.

“If you want to pay his wages then we’ll gladly have him back here!

“I would very much imagine so, yeah,” he added when asked if finances would prevent a deal.

“I don’t see that being a possibility unless Charlie wants to get in touch with us and tell us he’ll take a lot less money than what he’s recently been on, then it may open up. But I would say it is highly, highly unlikely.”

The return of the king?

There’s no doubt that the return of Austin would spark wild scenes among the Swindon Town faithful. However, it’s safe to say Garner’s words have poured cold water on the chances of an ambitious summer reunion.

Austin’s time with Swindon Town from October 2009 to January 2011 saw him score 37 goals and seven assists in 65 outings.

His performances helped his stock rise rapidly, going on to enjoy successful spells with Burnley and QPR while also playing Premier League football with Southampton and West Brom before his permanent return to the R’s last summer.