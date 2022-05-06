‘Huge decision’ – Paul Heckingbottom has his say on Filip Uremovic’s Sheffield United future
Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom has said that ‘no decisions have been made’ regarding the future of centre-back Filip Uremovic.
Sheffield United round off their season by hosting champions Fulham tomorrow afternoon at Bramall Lane, where the Blades can confirm a Championship play-off spot.
A draw may be enough to secure a top-six finish, but a win would one hundred percent guarantee it, but it won’t be easy at all for the Yorkshire side, who face a record-breaking Fulham side.
It has been an inspirational second half of the season for Sheffield United, who have turned their form around massively since the appointment of Heckingbottom.
Much of that is down to their recruitment, and one player they welcomed to the club was Croatian centre-back Uremovic on a six-month deal from Kazan.
The defender has only featured in three Championship games, and has only been on the losing side once.
Ahead of the season end, Heckingbottom has had his say on the Blades’ chances of re-signing the 25-year-old…
“No decisions have been made either way,” he said to Yorkshire Live.
“When me and Filip first spoke it was to the end of the season and we were both happy with that. I know Filip has enjoyed his time here and it has maybe opened his eyes to England, to Sheffield and the possibility of working elsewhere.
“But that’s going to be a real personal decision for Filip if it gets to that. He’s captain of Rubin Kazan on a terrific contract. If he is allowed to suspend it further or potentially cancel it, it’s going to be huge decision for him.
“It might be crystal clear to him and he may have things in his mind what he wants to do but we are not at that point yet where he knows what can happen.”
Current situation
Despite departing Russian club Kazan, Uremovic can still return, with his contract being suspended due to the invasion of Ukraine.
It is still unknown whether he can return to Kazan in these circumstances, but there’s no doubt that he will be constantly thinking about his future.
If available, Sheffield United should look at re-signing Uremovic, who has looked like a solid addition when given the chance.
The Blades take on Fulham at Bramall Lane tomorrow afternoon, with the game getting underway at 12:30pm.