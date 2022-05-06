Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom has said that ‘no decisions have been made’ regarding the future of centre-back Filip Uremovic.

Sheffield United round off their season by hosting champions Fulham tomorrow afternoon at Bramall Lane, where the Blades can confirm a Championship play-off spot.

A draw may be enough to secure a top-six finish, but a win would one hundred percent guarantee it, but it won’t be easy at all for the Yorkshire side, who face a record-breaking Fulham side.

It has been an inspirational second half of the season for Sheffield United, who have turned their form around massively since the appointment of Heckingbottom.

Much of that is down to their recruitment, and one player they welcomed to the club was Croatian centre-back Uremovic on a six-month deal from Kazan.

The defender has only featured in three Championship games, and has only been on the losing side once.

Ahead of the season end, Heckingbottom has had his say on the Blades’ chances of re-signing the 25-year-old…