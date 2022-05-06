Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday are the latest sides to be credited with interest in Newcastle United youngster Elliot Anderson ahead of the summer transfer window.

Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday’s fierce rivalry has seen them engage in some enthralling on-pitch battles over the years, but it seems as though they could be set for a transfer battle heading into the summer.

A report from i News has said both the Blades and the Owls are interested in Newcastle United’s sought-after loanee Anderson.

Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday are both mentioned as contenders in i News’ report. They become the two latest sides to be linked with a move for the 19-year-old Scot.

The Sunday Mirror (pg. 70, 03.04.22.) said back in April that QPR, Nottingham Forest and Preston North End are all keen on Anderson, while a report from TEAMtalk said Middlesbrough, West Brom, Coventry City, Reading and Stoke City are also interested, with Millwall also mentioned as potential suitors.

Starring in League Two

After such a strong spell on loan with Bristol Rovers, it isn’t a surprise to see Anderson linked with the likes of Sheffield United, Sheffield Wednesday and more.

Since joining the Gas on loan in January, Anderson has managed seven goals and three assists in 20 outings.

Operating either as a number 10 or out on the left-hand side, the Newcastle United talent’s wizardry has made him a difficult customer for League Two defenders, showing exactly why he deserves to be playing at a higher level. And, with Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday among those keen, it seems as though he is destined for a shot further up the Football League next season.