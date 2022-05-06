Steve Bruce makes exciting claim about West Brom’s transfer funds ahead of the summer
West Brom manager Steve Bruce says the Baggies have a ‘little bit’ of spending money for the upcoming summer transfer window.
Bruce will be looking to make some drastic changes to the playing squad at West Brom this summer.
The club is in dire need of a makeover and Bruce is prepared to offload a host of names, and hopefully replace them with some new blood.
Reports have already suggested that Bruce will be forced to utilise the loan and free markets this summer. But speaking to Express and Star, the Baggies boss has revealed that he has a little bit of spending money for the summer, saying:
“We will have a little bit. You don’t have to (spend a lot). What you have to do is get the balance of the squad right and get the right type of people in.”
West Brom spent around £7million on Daryl DIke in January, leaving the Baggies with nothing else to spend on any other players.
Leading into this summer then, any would’ve predicted that Bruce would be solely relying on loans and free transfers, but fans will be excited to hear that he has a small amount of transfer funds.
Spend it wisely…
This is something that West Brom haven’t done in recent seasons. The Baggies have spent some terrible money in the past but now, with Bruce at the helm and the club looking as though it’s hit something of a breaking point, expect the Baggies to be much wiser with their spending this summer.
Bruce has a number of areas where he needs to strengthen this summer, in what should be an exciting summer of change for West Brom.
They conclude their season with a home game v Barnsley this weekend.