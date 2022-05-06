West Brom manager Steve Bruce says the Baggies have a ‘little bit’ of spending money for the upcoming summer transfer window.

Bruce will be looking to make some drastic changes to the playing squad at West Brom this summer.

The club is in dire need of a makeover and Bruce is prepared to offload a host of names, and hopefully replace them with some new blood.

Reports have already suggested that Bruce will be forced to utilise the loan and free markets this summer. But speaking to Express and Star, the Baggies boss has revealed that he has a little bit of spending money for the summer, saying: