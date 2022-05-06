Fulham have joined West Ham and Newcastle United in the race to sign Manchester United outcast Jesse Lingard this summer, reports journalist Rudy Galetti.

Lingard, 29, is set to leave Manchester United at the end of this season. The winger has endured a torrid couple of seasons at Old Trafford, having fallen well out of squad contention under Ralf Rangnick.

And Lingard has no shortage of suitors ahead of the summer with West Ham keen on a reunion, and Newcastle United also interested after coming close to signing him in January – Lingard’s United contract expires this summer.

Now though, Galetti has revealed that Championship title-winners Fulham are plotting an ambitious move for Lingard this summer:

Lingard flourished on loan with West Ham last summer, scoring nine goals in 16 Premier League outings for David Moyes’ side.

But a permanent deal couldn’t be agreed upon and now Lingard is set to leave Manchester United on a free transfer, with a move to another Premier League club looking the most likely outcome for him this summer.

Ambitious Fulham…

Fulham stormed to the Championship crown this summer. Marco Silva in his first season at the club has really galvanised the players and they look set for a much-improved Premier League campaign next time round.

But the Portuguese boss will know that his side needs more Premier League quality in it, and Lingard would give them just that – he’s a versatile player who is capable of scoring goals and creating them as well, and he could really compliment the likes of Aleksandar Mitrovic up top for Fulham.

If they can pull this one off, it could prove to be one of the signings of the summer.